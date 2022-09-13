Hongkongers could have less time to cast their ballots in the city’s various elections. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong watchdog suggests reduced voting hours for city’s elections

  • But political analyst warns blanket proposal by Electoral Affairs Commission could deprive public of right to vote
  • Watchdog cites limited impact of reduced voting time during last year’s Election Committee poll, suggests wider application across city’s political system

Nadia Lam

Updated: 9:39pm, 13 Sep, 2022

