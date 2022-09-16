The Confederation of Trade Unions disbanded in 2021. Its former leader fears more organisations will fold. Photo: May Tse
The Confederation of Trade Unions disbanded in 2021. Its former leader fears more organisations will fold. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Founders of new trade unions in Hong Kong to sign declaration pledging not to threaten national security

  • New declaration part of authorities bid to step up surveillance on the city’s labour groups
  • Former union leader concerned new rules will lead to another wave of organisations disbanding

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 10:10pm, 16 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Confederation of Trade Unions disbanded in 2021. Its former leader fears more organisations will fold. Photo: May Tse
The Confederation of Trade Unions disbanded in 2021. Its former leader fears more organisations will fold. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE