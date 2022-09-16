The Confederation of Trade Unions disbanded in 2021. Its former leader fears more organisations will fold. Photo: May Tse
Founders of new trade unions in Hong Kong to sign declaration pledging not to threaten national security
- New declaration part of authorities bid to step up surveillance on the city’s labour groups
- Former union leader concerned new rules will lead to another wave of organisations disbanding
