Runners hit the streets on Nathan Road during the 2019 Standard Charted Hong Kong Marathon. Photo: Dickson Lee.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong showpiece marathon called off and Trailwalker event denied permission as Covid-19 continues to hit major events
- Organisers of Standard Chartered Hong Hong Marathon call off race, saying they have had to wait too long for permission from government
- News followed by Oxfam Hong Kong announcement that Trailwalker event was refused permission
