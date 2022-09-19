Hong Kong Chief Secretary Eric Chan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Chief Secretary Eric Chan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong No 2 official to chair powerful vetting panel that screens election hopefuls, with home and youth affairs chief also joining group

  • Eric Chan replaces finance minister Paul Chan in the role, previously held by current city leader John Lee who stepped down to run for the top job earlier this year
  • Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak joins Chan on seven-member Candidate Eligibility Review Committee

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:21pm, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Secretary Eric Chan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Chief Secretary Eric Chan. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE