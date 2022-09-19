Hong Kong Chief Secretary Eric Chan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong No 2 official to chair powerful vetting panel that screens election hopefuls, with home and youth affairs chief also joining group
- Eric Chan replaces finance minister Paul Chan in the role, previously held by current city leader John Lee who stepped down to run for the top job earlier this year
- Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak joins Chan on seven-member Candidate Eligibility Review Committee
