A senior state official has backed Hong Kong’s adjustments to pandemic measures in maintaining global connectivity as the right move and said local authorities do not have to choose between opening up to the world and the rest of the country, marking the first major signal of Beijing’s blessings for the city to ease travel restrictions. Huang Liuquan, deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, made the comments on Tuesday at a rare press conference in Beijing after Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu vowed to create “maximum room” for Hong Kong to reconnect with the world. Asked about criticism that Hong Kong’s international links had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Huang threw his weight behind measures introduced by Lee’s administration. Hong Kong leader vows to create ‘maximum room’ to reconnect with world “I notice that the new administration has reiterated there is no contradiction between opening up to the world and the mainland,” he said. “The city government has adjusted and improved its anti-epidemic measures based on the actual circumstances. I think these adjustments are understandable and there is no need for overinterpretation,” Huang added, without spelling out specific rules he had referenced. Lee and his predecessor Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor have been caught between calls to reopen Hong Kong’s borders with the world and mainland China, which adopts a “dynamic zero-Covid” strategy vastly different from other countries. Why cutting quarantine isn’t enough to revive Hong Kong’s economy With Hong Kong’s daily coronavirus tally dipping, the government is under pressure to lift stringent hotel quarantine rules for arrivals as countries around the region open up. Currently, the city adopts a “3+4” quarantine arrangement, which requires all arrivals who test negative upon landing to undergo three days of hotel isolation followed by four under home medical surveillance, with limited movement citywide. Sources told the Post Lee’s administration had reached a consensus on Monday to replace the current system with a seven-day home medical surveillance scheme, marking a first move to finally reopen to the world. In an article by top microbiologist and government adviser Professor Yuen Kwok-yung as well as three other medical experts published on Monday, the group said members of the public had to accept the fact that Covid-19 had become endemic in Hong Kong. Arguing Hong Kong had already built a “strong shield” against severe coronavirus cases through vaccination and natural infections, they argued it was time to replace hotel quarantine with tests and seven days of home surveillance. Experts suggest Hong Kong use fewer Covid tests but extended tracking for arrivals The experts – the others being the University of Hong Kong’s Professor Jin Dong-Yan, Dr David Christopher Lung and Dr Jasper Chan Fuk-woo – also pointed out that while the Covid-19 fatality rate between December 31 last year and September 14 stood at 0.59 per cent in their analysis, it had significantly dropped to 0.097 per cent if only data from June, when social-distancing measures were eased, was considered. Earlier, some medical specialists likened the coronavirus to influenza , which has a fatality rate of only about 0.1 per cent, drawing the ire of health minister Lo Chung-mau who accused them of misleading the public. Lo said the experts had played down the impact of the pandemic, which had killed nearly 10,000 residents.