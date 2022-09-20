A senior Beijing official has hit back at claims that Hongkongers are emigrating in droves from the city. Photo: Robert Ng
A senior Beijing official has hit back at claims that Hongkongers are emigrating in droves from the city. Photo: Robert Ng
Senior Beijing official calls suggestion of emigration wave from Hong Kong ‘inappropriate’, attributes population dip to multiple factors

  • Deputy director of ministerial body in charge of Hong Kong affairs also hits back at ‘biased’ claims that national security law has ‘mainlandised’ city
  • ‘Hong Kong’s population drop is caused by various factors and there is no way to suggest that it is a result of an emigration wave,’ senior official says

Natalie Wong and Tony Cheung

Updated: 6:11pm, 20 Sep, 2022

