A senior Beijing official has hit back at claims that Hongkongers are emigrating in droves from the city. Photo: Robert Ng
Senior Beijing official calls suggestion of emigration wave from Hong Kong ‘inappropriate’, attributes population dip to multiple factors
- Deputy director of ministerial body in charge of Hong Kong affairs also hits back at ‘biased’ claims that national security law has ‘mainlandised’ city
- ‘Hong Kong’s population drop is caused by various factors and there is no way to suggest that it is a result of an emigration wave,’ senior official says
