A vendor arranges newspapers for distribution. Hong Kong’s leader has urged journalists to stay away from ‘camouflaged media’ and bad apples in the industry. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s leader urges journalists to stay away from ‘camouflaged media’ and bad apples in the industry that have carried out illegal acts
- Chief executive warns media workers that no one is above the law and everyone needs to fulfil their civic responsibility
- John Lee asks journalists to use their strength to ‘tell the Hong Kong stories well’
