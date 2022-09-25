Lawmakers have urged the government to expand the criteria for a scheme allowing talent to pursue short-term work in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Lawmakers urge Hong Kong government to expand criteria allowing overseas talent to pursue short-term work in city
- Pilot scheme currently allows overseas talent to apply for two-week work trip in Hong Kong without visa if invited by host organisations from authorised list
- But lawmakers urge government to expand list of host organisations and allow foreign professionals longer stay in city
