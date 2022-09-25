Macau is to stick to the mainland-style “dynamic zero” approach to the coronavirus, despite its dependence on gambling and tourism. Photo: Bloomberg.
Macau advised to boost tourism-dependent economy through integration with mainland as Hong Kong ends hotel quarantine
- Macau urged to make most of Guangdong-Macau cooperation zone in Hengqin to generate new sources of income as mainland tour groups to return
- Questions raised over whether Macau will follow Hong Kong and axe hotel quarantine, but no travel relaxations signalled
