Po Leung Kuk headquarters in Causeway Bay. An employee at one of the group’s residential homes has been arrested for abuse. Photo: Google
Hong Kong’s leader pledges to further increase inspections at childcare homes after employee arrested for abuse
- John Lee to ask Labour and Welfare Bureau to look into strengthening inspection and supervision capabilities at residential homes
- Woman, 33, arrested on suspicion of ill-treating six victims aged between one and three years old
