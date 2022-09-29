Hong Kong’s legal sector must seize more opportunities across the border. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong legal sector must seize on unique strengths of ‘one country, two systems’ to seek more business in mainland China: justice minister
- Secretary for Justice Paul Lam tells legal forum ‘to make good use of Hong Kong’s unique status under one country, two systems’
- Minister adds new law allowing local courts to enforce civil and commercial judgments laid down by mainland counterparts could be passed by year-end
Hong Kong’s legal sector must seize more opportunities across the border. Photo: Getty Images