The National Day flag-raising ceremony will be held at Golden Bauhinia Square on Saturday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politicians call for more government effort on marking National Day in Hong Kong as law enforcement agencies prepare to deploy 8,000 officers for celebrations
- While national and Hong Kong flags are displayed in many areas, more activities on public housing estates would help to engage residents, lawmakers say
- Heavy police presence is expected in Wan Chai district where official flag-raising ceremony and National Day cocktail reception will be held on Saturday morning
