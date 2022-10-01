Hong Kong’s leader and top officials attend a flag-raising ceremony in the morning to mark National Day. Photo: Dickson Lee
National Day: Hong Kong leader John Lee vows to maintain competitiveness, boost economic vibrancy as he hails Beijing’s support
- Chief executive addresses guests at Saturday reception as part of celebrations for the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China
- He cites mainland help in battling fifth Covid wave earlier this year, while pledging to manage pandemic risks without ‘lying flat’
