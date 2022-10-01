Civil servants on their way to work in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: 370 Hong Kong government workers suspected of using fake vaccination exemptions from arrested doctors, bureau warns of accountability
- Spokeswoman says police investigation under way, and affected workers will have their documents invalidated by October 12
- Lawmakers call case ‘worrying and disappointing’, accusing ‘black sheep’ of destroying public’s respect and trust in sector
