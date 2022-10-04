A legislator has called for Hong Kong to lose the last vestiges of colonialism - starting with the statute books. Photo: Shutterstock.
Mourning for Queen Elizabeth in Hong Kong sparks new calls for ‘decolonisation’ of city
- Death of Queen Elizabeth and city’s crowds who mourned sparks call for faster removal of colonial-era legacy, but academics warn against going too far
- Legislator lays down law on ‘decolonisation’ of Hong Kong with statute books a major target
A legislator has called for Hong Kong to lose the last vestiges of colonialism - starting with the statute books. Photo: Shutterstock.