A legislator has called for Hong Kong to lose the last vestiges of colonialism - starting with the statute books. Photo: Shutterstock.
Mourning for Queen Elizabeth in Hong Kong sparks new calls for ‘decolonisation’ of city

  • Death of Queen Elizabeth and city’s crowds who mourned sparks call for faster removal of colonial-era legacy, but academics warn against going too far
  • Legislator lays down law on ‘decolonisation’ of Hong Kong with statute books a major target

Nadia Lam
Updated: 8:13pm, 4 Oct, 2022

