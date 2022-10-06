The Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry has asked consulates in Hong Kong for information on the buildings they use. Photo: May Tse.
The Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry has asked consulates in Hong Kong for information on the buildings they use. Photo: May Tse.
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Consulates in Hong Kong faced with ‘unusual’ request from Beijing for information on their city properties

  • Chinese foreign ministry seeks details on properties used by consulates and international organisations
  • One senior diplomat insists overseas representatives in Hong Kong ‘not obliged’ to share information

Ng Kang-chungJeffie Lam
Ng Kang-chung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:14am, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry has asked consulates in Hong Kong for information on the buildings they use. Photo: May Tse.
The Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry has asked consulates in Hong Kong for information on the buildings they use. Photo: May Tse.
READ FULL ARTICLE