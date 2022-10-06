Hong Kong’s government has lashed out after a US Congress panel declared that the city’s Beijing-imposed National Security Law was stifling freedom. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s government has lashed out after a US Congress panel declared that the city’s Beijing-imposed National Security Law was stifling freedom. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong government blasts US panel’s claim national security law damaged city’s freedom

  • Hong Kong government says US panel set up to advise the US Congress on China was ‘totally biased’ over civil rights allegations
  • Government says allegations ‘unfounded’ and there was no intention to affect normal relations with other countries

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 1:29am, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s government has lashed out after a US Congress panel declared that the city’s Beijing-imposed National Security Law was stifling freedom. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s government has lashed out after a US Congress panel declared that the city’s Beijing-imposed National Security Law was stifling freedom. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE