Hongkongers should “know the consequences” of missed opportunities in Guangdong as a lack of exchange amid the coronavirus pandemic has widened the knowledge gap between both sides, former city leader Leung Chun-ying has warned. Leung told a forum organised by China Daily Hong Kong on Thursday that residents had not paid attention to neighbouring cities in the Greater Bay Area, an ambitious plan by Beijing to integrate the region into a financial and technological powerhouse. Leung, now a vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said Hongkongers had not been responsive enough to the bay area plan, in place for a few years. “The Guangdong [bay area] cities have been transparent and proactive in pushing the message over,” he said, referring to mainland Chinese policies to attract Hong Kong residents to work, study and set up companies across the border. “But they are simply not picked up by the Hong Kong audience,” the former chief executive argued, pointing also to what he said was insufficient detailed media reports, analyses or commentaries. “Our eyes and ears are not in the Guangdong [bay area] cities,” he said. StartmeupHK Festival showcases Hong Kong and GBA’s thriving start-up scene Leung added that mainland opportunities for city residents ranged from business agreements signed between container ports in Hong Kong and Nansha, to personal income tax concessions and relatively affordable rental housing. He suggested that Hong Kong businesses and academics should arrange more trips to visit mainland cities, and set up branches there. “If the travel restriction is the only reason for not being there on the ground, we should ask what plans are there for reporters and researchers to go after the pandemic,” he said. Why investors are eyeing Hong Kong cold-storage assets Leung also noted there were chambers of commerce and professional bodies “whose members are clearly interested in GBA integration”. “We need actions. Seeing is believing, the nine cities on the other side of the Shenzhen river are huge and opportunities diverse,” he said. The bay area plan encompasses 11 regional cities, including Hong Kong and Macau. “We should, as the most international city in the Greater Bay Area, reinforce our advantage as a super connector to share our knowledge for the Guangdong GBA cities ... This is the unique advantage that can be used to put Hong Kong on the world map.” Speaking at the same event, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said his administration had made various plans to boost the city’s technology and cultural sectors, and he was confident that Hong Kong, through closer collaboration with other cities in Guangdong, could help promote China in the global arena. Lee also said that under the “one country, two systems” governing policy, Hong Kong had the support of the central government to reinforce its status as a global financial, trade and shipping centre.