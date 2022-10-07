The superyacht Nord anchored off Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong says it does not enforce sanctions imposed by other countries after superyacht linked to under-fire Russian billionaire arrives

  • Officials say the city has no obligation to enforce US, EU and UK sanctions after superyacht linked to Russian billionaire drops anchor off Hong Kong
  • But legal experts warn that secondary action could be taken against Hong Kong companies that do business with the vessel

Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:11pm, 7 Oct, 2022

The superyacht Nord anchored off Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
