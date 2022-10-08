Hong Kong leader John Lee will roll out his first policy address on October 19. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
100 days in office: Hong Kong’s John Lee vows to ramp up efforts in talent race and address housing woes in coming policy address, but urges caution on further reopening
- No mention of resuming cross-border travel with mainland China, but chief executive touts task forces and projects launched to date, including quick reaction to crises
- Lee says he has been working with counterparts in neighbouring Shenzhen and Guangzhou on future opportunities in the Greater Bay Area
Hong Kong leader John Lee will roll out his first policy address on October 19. Photo: Yik Yeung-man