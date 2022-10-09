Asylum seeker Suleiman has struggled to say positive as he awaits the outcome of his appeal to remain in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Faster screening of asylum seekers in Hong Kong, but 2,600 cases still before appeals board
- Fresh applications to Immigration authorities are down from 1,500 in 2021 to 455 in February
- ‘Exceptional and complicated’ asylum cases take longer to be processed, says Security Bureau
Asylum seeker Suleiman has struggled to say positive as he awaits the outcome of his appeal to remain in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen