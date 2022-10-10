The Basic Law of Hong Kong, which mandates city legislation on national security. Photo: Handout.
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s own national security legislation put on hold for further research, government says

  • Bill to complement Beijing-imposed national security law removed from schedule for remaining Legislative Council meetings before Christmas
  • Chief Executive John Lee says move made to allow time for more comprehensive legislation to be drawn up

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:17pm, 10 Oct, 2022

