The megayacht Nord, which has been linked to Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov. Photo: AFP
Russian consulate in Hong Kong given advanced notice for arrival of superyacht linked to sanctioned billionaire
- Russia’s top envoy in city says he ‘fully agreed’ with decision by Hong Kong Marine Department to refrain from implementing sanctions issued by third country
- Arrival of the superyacht has led to a diplomatic row between the US and Beijing, with former saying Hong Kong’s reputation is at stake
