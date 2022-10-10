The megayacht Nord, which has been linked to Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov. Photo: AFP
Russian consulate in Hong Kong given advanced notice for arrival of superyacht linked to sanctioned billionaire

  • Russia’s top envoy in city says he ‘fully agreed’ with decision by Hong Kong Marine Department to refrain from implementing sanctions issued by third country
  • Arrival of the superyacht has led to a diplomatic row between the US and Beijing, with former saying Hong Kong’s reputation is at stake

Jess Ma
Updated: 12:01am, 11 Oct, 2022

