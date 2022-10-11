Hong Kong’s chief executive has doubled down on his administration’s stance of not implementing sanctions imposed by the United States, adding that he has “laughed off” similar measures taken against city officials and himself. City leader John Lee Ka-chiu said the financial centre would handle overseas capital according to the law, when asked if Russian funds were welcome. He was speaking to reporters ahead of a weekly meeting with the Executive Council, the city’s key decision-making body, on Tuesday. The docking of the yacht Nord, believed to be owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire, Alexei Mordashov, in Hong Kong waters since last week sparked concern that the city would become a haven for those evading sanctions and prompted a war of words among officials from China, the US, the EU and Russia. Lee also spoke about the US’s unilateral sanctions imposed on him and other officials in 2020 because of their role in implementing the Beijing-imposed national security law. “It is a very barbaric act,” he said, when asked if he had his salary paid in cash like his predecessor Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor who was also sanctioned. “Officials in Hong Kong do what is right to protect the interests of the country and the interests of Hong Kong. So we will just laugh off the so-called sanctions.” Lee’s comments came three days after the US State Department’s reply to the Post, warning that “the possible use of the city as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment”. Russian envoys in Hong Kong given heads-up for arrival of oligarch-owned yacht It also said Hong Kong’s status as a premier international financial centre depended on its “adherence to international laws and standards”. But Beijing rushed to defend Hong Kong, dismissing the US allegations as “misleading”, and said the city had been rated by a number of international organisations as one of the freest economies and one of the most competitive regions in the world. Asked if the government would continue to welcome Russian funds for asset management or listing, Lee on Tuesday said Hong Kong would continue to operate as an international financial hub. “Everything, including certain funds and activities, must be handled in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong,” he said. Russian billionaire’s yacht will not be sanctioned in Hong Kong, government says “As a financial centre, our regulatory system is in line with the world. So if any place has its own actions, and such actions don’t have a legal basis, we would not do it.” He also reiterated the city had “no legal basis” to enforce sanctions not imposed by the United Nations, in line with a statement by Hong Kong’s Marine Department which said the city would not enforce Western sanctions against the Russian-flagged yacht. But Ryan Mitchell, an assistant professor and international law specialist at Chinese University of Hong Kong, told the Post that entities that engage in business with the sanctioned Russian could invite fresh penalties by the US or other participants. Lee was also asked why the government’s plan to enact Hong Kong’s own national security law this year has been put on the back burner, as revealed by documents submitted to the Legislative Council last week. Hong Kong’s own national security law put on hold for more research The legislation, required by Article 23 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, would complement the national security law imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020. Lee reiterated that it was Hong Kong’s constitutional responsibility to enact Article 23, but various changes in international relations means that the city’s authorities must be cautious. “Geopolitical situations have rapidly deteriorated. There are many means that we couldn’t imagine in the past and now being used as a tool by a country to attack another and endanger its national security,” he said, in a reference to the Russo-Ukrainian war. “So we need a law that is effective in handling extreme situations … We don’t want to enact a new law which has loopholes that require review,” he said. Hong Kong lawyers say UK lawyers still concerned by national security law The chief executive also said that the administration needed more time for legal research and to make reference to similar bills overseas. “I noticed that some common law countries have made new national security proposals which are very harsh. For example, they proposed banning people identified to be national security risks from leaving certain premises for a very long period of time, and such a ban could be imposed repeatedly,” he said. “We are paying attention to these legal proposals, and how they strike a balance with human rights in their respective jurisdictions.” Lee was referring to the British national security bill, under which an individual could be required to remain in their home during specified hours, and must seek permission to leave during that period. A source with knowledge of the matter told the Post on Tuesday that Lee was only suggesting that there are tougher laws overseas, and not indicating that Hong Kong would propose the same measures. Earlier, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung had also said the government would refer to Britain’s new national security bill when drafting the city’s legislation. The national security law imposed in 2020 had targeted secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. But under Article 23, Hong Kong must also enact its own law to cover treason, theft of state secrets and foreign political bodies engaging in political activities in the city.