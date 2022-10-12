Hong Kong has to maintain its “0+3” arrangement for arrivals, the city’s leader says. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong will hold more high-profile events catering to foreign investors and travellers, leader John Lee promises
- Chief Executive John Lee also confirms he will fly to Thailand next month on his first overseas trip since taking office in July
- Lee speaks to gathering of around 1,000 members of the British Chamber of Commerce ahead of his maiden policy address next week
