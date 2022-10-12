Hong Kong has to maintain its “0+3” arrangement for arrivals, the city’s leader says. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong has to maintain its “0+3” arrangement for arrivals, the city’s leader says. Photo: Jelly Tse
John Lee policy address 2022
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong will hold more high-profile events catering to foreign investors and travellers, leader John Lee promises

  • Chief Executive John Lee also confirms he will fly to Thailand next month on his first overseas trip since taking office in July
  • Lee speaks to gathering of around 1,000 members of the British Chamber of Commerce ahead of his maiden policy address next week

Lilian Cheng
Ezra Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:43pm, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has to maintain its “0+3” arrangement for arrivals, the city’s leader says. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong has to maintain its “0+3” arrangement for arrivals, the city’s leader says. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE