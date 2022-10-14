Hong Kong could offer tax concessions to non-locals to help retain talent. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | Global war for talent: Hong Kong to refund extra taxes for foreign property owners taking up residency and launch new schemes to entice top-notch overseas graduates
- Government insiders say tax concessions will be available to non-locals who have owned property for three or more years
- City leader John Lee also expected to offer 18-month job-hunting visa for graduates from top universities covered under government’s talent list
