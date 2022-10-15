The Communist Party congress starts this Sunday. The Post looks at why it matters to Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
5 things you need to know about China’s 20th Communist Party congress, and why it matters to Hong Kong

  • The Post unpacks the significance of the coming leadership meet and what we can expect from Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s report
  • Xi is expected at the congress to secure a third term as the party’s leader

Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:14am, 15 Oct, 2022

