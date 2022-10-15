HSBC has told its customers it is unable to provide investment services to certain Russian nationals. Photo: Sam Tsang
Russians lose access to some banking services in Hong Kong due to Western sanctions over Ukraine
- HSBC sends out letter, seen by Post, saying lender unable to provide investment services to Russian nationals who are not European Union residents
- While HKMA notes local banks can ignore unilateral sanctions imposed by foreign governments, legal experts say most lenders will not take the risk
