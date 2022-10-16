Hongkongers watch Chinese President Xi Jinping deliver his opening speech for the Communist Party’s 20th congress. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong to play better role in ‘national rejuvenation’, Chinese President Xi Jinping says, with ‘one country, two system’ to remain for long haul
- Xi Jinping pledges support for greater integration of Hong Kong, Macau into national development plans in opening speech for Communist Party’s 20th congress
- President calls city’s ‘one country, two systems’ governing principle ‘a great innovation of socialism with Chinese characteristics’, says it must be adhered to over long term
Hongkongers watch Chinese President Xi Jinping deliver his opening speech for the Communist Party’s 20th congress. Photo: K. Y. Cheng