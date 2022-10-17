Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s report to kickstart the Communist Party’s 20th congress has provided “an action guideline” on the governance of Hong Kong, a top Beijing official overseeing the city’s affairs has said. Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, is so far the most senior mainland official in charge of Hong Kong to hail the president’s speech. Xi had underscored the city’s role as he mapped out a blueprint for China in the next five years and beyond at the start of the week-long congress. “[The report] systematically set forth new concepts, new ideas and new strategies for upholding and improving ‘one country, two systems’. This provides a basis and an action guideline for conducting work on Hong Kong and Macau well,” Xia said in a group discussion of the Guangdong delegation on Sunday. At the congress opening earlier on the same day, Xi reaffirmed that Hong Kong’s one country, two systems governing policy would be adhered to for a long time, and guaranteed full support for Hong Kong to develop its economy, improve people’s livelihoods and resolve “deep-seated conflicts”. Xi emphasises Hong Kong’s critical role as he maps out China’s direction Beijing’s efforts in quelling Hong Kong’s 2019 social unrest was listed in the report as one of the party’s major achievements over the past five years, alongside the country’s “dynamic zero-Covid” policy. Echoing the president, Xia called the months-long anti-government movement triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill the “most turbulent” situation since the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997. He said Xi and the Central Committee of the Communist Party had taken decisive action with a series of measures to treat “both the symptoms and the root causes”. The initiatives included a wide-ranging national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in June 2020, and a series of “patriots-only” overhauls to the electoral system. “These effectively combated anti-China forces and troublemakers in Hong Kong and Macau, ending Hong Kong’s history of ‘undefended’ national security in one fell swoop,” Xia told the mainland delegates. “As Hong Kong steps into a new stage from chaos to governance, and from governance to prosperity, a series of breakthroughs and landmark achievements have been made in the work of Hong Kong and Macau.” The senior official also touted a steadier implementation of one country, two systems under the party leadership, with Xi at its core. China’s 20th Communist Party congress and why it matters to Hong Kong On Monday, Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the state’s top legislative body the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, said Xi’s speech at the party congress was consistent with the one he gave on July 1, on the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover to Chinese rule. Xi had at the time reminded the city of Beijing’s overall jurisdiction and the importance of upholding the country’s sovereignty and security, while highlighting the need to maintain Hong Kong’s unique edge and connections with the rest of the world. “[The congress report] emphasised that one country two systems is the best arrangement in Hong Kong and there’s no need to change it,” Tam said on Sunday. “This shows that the party and nation are supportive of one country two systems and it should be continued.” As it happened: China’s 20th Communist Party congress opens in Beijing Tam also said he expected that the reopening of the border with the mainland would not occur soon, as Xi had in his latest speech reiterated the country’s “dynamic zero” Covid policy. “Although people hope borders can open immediately after the party congress ... it’s not practical,” Tam told a radio programme, citing emerging coronavirus variants. Tam said he hoped there would be expanded quota under current quarantine arrangements for cross-border travellers from the city, but the situation depended on authorities’ preparations. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will hold his maiden policy address on Wednesday, the halfway point of the congress in Beijing. On Sunday, Lee lauded Xi’s report as “a beacon” charting the city’s future development and said he would announce initiatives on land and housing, which were often singled out by Beijing as deep-seated social issues to be resolved, as well as ways to boost Hong Kong’s competitiveness.