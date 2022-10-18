John Lee says Hong Kong will need more time on Article 23 research. Photo: Dickson Lee
John Lee says Hong Kong will need more time on Article 23 research. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong will need more time on Article 23 research, John Lee says after Xi reminder on boosting national security

  • The local legislation cannot be rushed as it has to ‘cover situations which are fast-developing’ in complex geopolitical environment, John Lee says
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping stresses national security is core of China’s ‘rejuvenation’ in work report delivered to Communist Party’s congress

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 2:01pm, 18 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
John Lee says Hong Kong will need more time on Article 23 research. Photo: Dickson Lee
John Lee says Hong Kong will need more time on Article 23 research. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE