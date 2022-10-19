Hong Kong could make it easier for top university graduates to work in the city, a source has said. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s John Lee to woo talent with ‘2-year visa for top university graduates’ as part of maiden policy address
- Source says chief executive to offer graduates from top universities strings-free visa for two years, up from 18 months initially discussed
- City leader also likely to extend time frame for overseas talent to qualify for stamp duty rebate on home purchases from at least three years to seven, another says
