INTRODUCTION

Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu is delivering his maiden policy address on Wednesday morning, laying out his vision for a city seeking to rebrand itself to the wider world following tough Covid-19 pandemic restrictions that have undermined its competitiveness.

While sources have told the Post Lee will not announce the removal of all remaining travel curbs, he is expected to press on with his pledge not to U-turn on easing measures and to welcome back tourists by relaxing at least some restrictions.

Lee is also expected to unveil a slew of fresh measures to tackle the housing crisis, improve livelihoods, revive the economy and lure global talent.

Follow our liveblog below as Lee speaks in the Legislative Council.