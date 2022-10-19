Hong Kong’s leader has unveiled an ambitious blueprint for the city’s makeover after years of political and economic turmoil, promising in his first policy address to go all out to attract talent and investment, build more homes, improve healthcare, reform governance and seize development opportunities. In a nearly three-hour-long speech detailing his plans to “build a better Hong Kong”, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Wednesday put the focus on “trawling for talent” to attract the brightest and best, promising to launch an aggressive global marketing campaign to promote the city’s comeback from two years of stringent Covid-19 border restrictions and the 2019 social unrest. “With an intricate and volatile international political environment, certain external forces have been deliberately smearing our country and distorting the situation in Hong Kong,” he said. “We have to present the true picture of Hong Kong to the world and promote our strengths, achievements and opportunities, and that the city is a good place where people can make their dreams come true.” With many having left Hong Kong in an emigration wave that has created a brain drain, Lee acknowledged in his speech that the local workforce had shrunk by about 140,000 over the past two years. He announced the establishment of two high-level bodies led by his deputies, the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises and the Talents Service Unit, which would woo mainland Chinese and overseas enterprises, and formulate strategies to recruit talent, respectively. Among the most eye-catching initiatives, he announced a new Top Talent Pass Scheme under which a two-year visa would be granted to anyone earning at least HK$2.5 million (US$318,480) a year, or having graduated from the world’s top 100 universities and with at least three years of working experience. Hong Kong policy address: no mention of ‘0+0’ among 5 directions in Covid fight Employment visas would be extended to a maximum of three years, Lee said, while employers would be allowed to bring in staff from overseas without the need to prove difficulties in hiring locals for 13 professions facing manpower shortages. Other professions seeking to fill any position with an annual salary of HK$2 million or more would also be eligible. Effective from Wednesday, foreigners who bought a home in Hong Kong would also be entitled to extra-stamp duty refunds upon becoming permanent residents after living in the city for seven years, he added. The chief executive announced the setting up of the new Hong Kong Investments Corporation to optimise the use of fiscal reserves to promote the development of industries and the economy. A HK$30 billion Co-investment Fund, to be managed by the corporation, would also be established to attract enterprises to set up operations in Hong Kong, he said. Lee promised to personally lead delegations of his principal officials overseas, with the first stop being the Apec summit in Thailand next month, followed by the “Think Business, Think Hong Kong” campaign by the Trade Development Council next year. He announced that a task force, led by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, would visit both traditional and emerging markets to rebuild the city’s image, while launching a new visitors’ programme which would invite 1,000 prominent political, business and media leaders from the mainland and overseas to visit the city on sponsorship to bring home “the good stories of Hong Kong”. Lee also unveiled an ambitious housing goal as part of improving living conditions, one of the items on the to-do list handed down by President Xi Jinping on July 1 when he was in the city to mark the 25th anniversary of its handover to Chinese rule. He acknowledged his policy blueprint was “guided” by Xi’s “important speech”, which also called on the local administration to improve governance, strengthen the momentum of development and uphold harmony and stability. Disappointment not an option in policy address debut by John Lee Arguing that Hong Kong needed “breakthroughs” to solve its housing woes, Lee proposed building 30,000 new flats within the next five years under a new “Light Public Housing” scheme, which would simplify and speed up the supply of affordable homes. He also made a bold pledge to shorten the waiting time for public housing from the current six years to 4½ years by 2026-2027, while increasing the overall production of public flats by about 50 per cent in the next five years.