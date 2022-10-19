Chief Executive John Lee delivered his first policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader John Lee just delivered one of the longest policy addresses ever. Here are 7 key takeaways, from a talent war to housing ambitions
- The chief executive spoke little about Covid-19 measures, but rolled out a long list of new policies to map out his plans for the next five years
- The speech, which touched on a wide variety of issues, lasted two hours and 45 minutes – longer than his two predecessors’ addresses
Chief Executive John Lee delivered his first policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang