Civil servants who exhibit “excellence” will be publicly recognised by a new performance award, Hong Kong leader John Lee has said. Photo: Nora Tam
Poor performing Hong Kong civil servants will face the boot, city leader John Lee warns as he launches revamp to improve governance

  • Chief executive unveils raft of new measures to improve how city is run, including policy unit, task forces and benchmark indicators
  • While Lee insists new bodies will improve coordination, critics ask whether efficiency will truly be improved

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:19pm, 19 Oct, 2022

