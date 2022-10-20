Hong Kong has seen an emigration wave in recent months, with its labour force losing 140,000 workers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong has seen an emigration wave in recent months, with its labour force losing 140,000 workers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
John Lee policy address 2022
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader John Lee plays down suggestion emigration wave sparked by unhappiness, calls it a ‘rough’ conclusion

  • Chief executive, addressing critics a day after maiden policy address, says ‘everyone has a different story’ to leave
  • He reiterates city’s strength as being its ‘DNA’ when asked on radio programme about competition with rival Singapore

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 12:08pm, 20 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has seen an emigration wave in recent months, with its labour force losing 140,000 workers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong has seen an emigration wave in recent months, with its labour force losing 140,000 workers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE