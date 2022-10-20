The government tried to pass Article 23 legislation in 2003 but was forced to backtrack when an estimated half million residents took to the streets in protest. Photo: Edmond So
Attacks on national security come in many guises, Hong Kong’s leader says, calling for time in drafting local law to protect state
- New national security law must anticipate how risks to state might change, Chief Executive John Lee tells Legislative Council
- Infiltration, espionage and other tactics have become tools of another ‘kind of warfare’, he says, in explaining approach to crafting home-grown national security law
