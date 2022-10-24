Lui Sai-yu, 25, is appealing his jail sentence for advocating Hong Kong’s independence and resistance against the Chinese Communist Party on social media. Photo: Warton Li
Judges cannot impose sentences for serious national security crimes lighter than mandatory minimum, Hong Kong court hears
- Prosecutors argue judges cannot reduce sentences for the most egregious national security crimes below mandatory minimum laid out by Beijing
- But High Court rejects their assertion that Hong Kong should understand the security law using mainland Chinese legal doctrines
