It is Hong Kong’s “primary political task” to roll out carefully crafted activities to boost residents’ understanding of the spirit of the Communist Party’s 20th congress led by President Xi Jinping, a senior Beijing official overseeing the city’s affairs has said. Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), also pledged support in developing the local economy as well as solving deep-seated economic and social problems to fulfil the direction reaffirmed by Xi. During an HKMAO meeting on Monday, Xia elaborated on the state leader’s congress speech delivered on October 16, saying the full affirmation of the “one country, two systems” governing principle was a “solemn declaration to the world” that also provided fundamental guidelines on Hong Kong and Macau. “The [report] profoundly summarised the practice of one country, two systems, especially the historic achievements of Hong Kong from chaos to governance … emphasising such a best institutional arrangement must be adhered to for a long time,” he said, adding the speech marked the Chinese leader’s “full affirmation”. Xi’s opening address at the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress in Beijing suggested Hong Kong would be further integrated with national development plans and play a “better role” in realising the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”. What the Hong Kong links of China’s top leadership team mean for city The president also reaffirmed the longevity of Hong Kong’s one country, two systems governing policy, and its “patriots-only” administration. Amendments were also made to the party constitution, including an addition to highlight the importance of one country, two systems as Beijing’s fundamental governing principle for Hong Kong and Macau. Xia on Monday said in the near future, learning, publicising and implementing the spirit of the party congress would be the primary political task, hailing it as a master plan guiding the current and future development of the party and the country. “All departments and units must earnestly learn with a high sense of political responsibility and mission,” he said. Xia added that officials should take the lead in promoting the messages through different activities to achieve concrete results. “Activities should be crafted to extensively promote the cause. [The organisers] should also adopt language that can be understood by Hong Kong and Macau societies,” he said. It is understood the Hong Kong government plans to host a series of seminars for civil servants to learn about the party congress – akin to those held earlier to understand Xi’s keynote speech on July 1 when he was in town to mark the city’s 25th handover anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. Several political parties and organisations also have similar seminars in the pipeline. Pressure on Hong Kong to pass own national security law: political heavyweights Xia said to study and implement thoroughly the spirit of the party congress, not only was an accurate implementation of one country, two systems and the principle of “patriots ruling Hong Kong” required, but Beijing’s backing for Hong Kong and Macau in “developing the economy, improving people’s livelihood, and solving deep-seated contradictions and problems in economic and social development” was also needed. There was also a need to build a united front in support of one country, two systems more widely at home and abroad, the Beijing official added. China’s 20th Communist Party congress and why it matters to Hong Kong Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Tuesday held a “leadership meeting” to learn about the spirit of the party congress a day after Xia’s declaration, with its session hailing one country, two systems as great pioneering work under socialism with Chinese characteristics. The meeting emphasised that the country had entered an irreversible historical process in realising the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, adding the promotion of the successful practice of one country, two systems in Hong Kong was an important part of this journey. “[We must] always maintain a strategic sobriety, enhance our sense of hardship, and have the courage to overcome difficulties,” it said. “Hong Kong compatriots must work together in solidarity, constantly gather constructive energy for Hong Kong and contribute to the country.”