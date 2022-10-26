Beijing has struck back at remarks by US politicians over the recent conviction of media tycoon Jimmy Lai. Photo: Warton Li
Beijing hits back at US politicians in war of words over fraud conviction for Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai
- China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong accuses US senators of having ‘sinister intentions’, calls bipartisan statement proof of American collusion with Jimmy Lai
- Joint statement from US senators comes after Lai was found guilty of fraud over illegal operation of consultancy firm at offices of now-closed Apple Daily newspaper
