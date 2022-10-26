Misinformation is a problem in Hong Kong, half of the respondents in a survey said. Photo: Shutterstock
Eight in 10 journalists in Hong Kong against fake news law, survey finds, with improved media literacy education seen as best way to tackle misinformation
- Almost half of survey respondents say they believe the situation regarding disinformation in the city is serious
- But slightly more than 70 per cent also feel having a fake news law could threaten freedom of speech
