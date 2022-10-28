Hong Kong slips three places to 22nd in international rankings for rule of law. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong slips three places to 22nd in international rankings for rule of law. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Justice secretary brushes off international body’s lowered rule of law ranking for Hong Kong

  • Hong Kong slips three places to 22nd out of 140 in international ranking for rule of law, but justice secretary blames bias
  • City’s strong showing in ‘absence of corruption’ and ‘order and security’ highlighted by government

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong slips three places to 22nd in international rankings for rule of law. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong slips three places to 22nd in international rankings for rule of law. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE