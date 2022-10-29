Amendments to the Chinese Communist Party’s constitution may have implications for Taiwan, analysts say. Photo: Sam Tsang
Does China intend to rule Taiwan under ‘one country, two systems’? An extra line in latest changes to China’s constitution on Hong Kong may suggest so
- Additions may be reinforcement of Xi’s confidence in the one country, two systems model as the solution for Taiwan, says associate professor
- Hong Kong and Taiwan should be viewed separately, says political scientist at Australia National University’s Taiwan Studies Program
Amendments to the Chinese Communist Party’s constitution may have implications for Taiwan, analysts say. Photo: Sam Tsang