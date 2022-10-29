Amendments to the Chinese Communist Party’s constitution may have implications for Taiwan, analysts say. Photo: Sam Tsang
Amendments to the Chinese Communist Party’s constitution may have implications for Taiwan, analysts say. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Does China intend to rule Taiwan under ‘one country, two systems’? An extra line in latest changes to China’s constitution on Hong Kong may suggest so

  • Additions may be reinforcement of Xi’s confidence in the one country, two systems model as the solution for Taiwan, says associate professor
  • Hong Kong and Taiwan should be viewed separately, says political scientist at Australia National University’s Taiwan Studies Program

Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:00am, 29 Oct, 2022

