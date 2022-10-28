Central in Hong Kong, the financial heart of the city. Photo: Robert Ng
Central in Hong Kong, the financial heart of the city. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s finance chief Paul Chan vows ‘to do his best’ and attend banking summit in person after contracting Covid-19, as event triggers political war of words

  • Government is gearing up to host Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit next week
  • Top advisers to city leader forced to defend the summit after two US lawmakers said attending makes American bankers ‘complicit’ in human rights abuses

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:44pm, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Central in Hong Kong, the financial heart of the city. Photo: Robert Ng
Central in Hong Kong, the financial heart of the city. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE