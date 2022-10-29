Hong Kong is preparing to host the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong No 2 official Eric Chan slams US politicians over warnings to bankers set to attend global financial summit in city
- Chief Secretary Eric Chan says comments ‘show the US and other Western countries are using all extreme means to suppress China, including Hong Kong’
- Government is preparing to host Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, the largest event of its kind Hong Kong will have staged since Covid-19 emerged
