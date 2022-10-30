Hong Kong’s John Lee has said the Security Bureau will keep a close eye on the developments stemming from the tragedy in South Korea. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s John Lee says authorities closely monitoring aftermath of Seoul Halloween crowd crush, ready to offer help to residents in need
- Chief Executive John Lee expresses ‘profound sorrow over passing of victims’ and says local authorities will provide help to any residents affected by incident
- Immigration Department says no calls for help yet from any Hongkongers, but is liaising with mainland Chinese officials in city and South Korea
Hong Kong’s John Lee has said the Security Bureau will keep a close eye on the developments stemming from the tragedy in South Korea. Photo: AP