Hong Kong’s John Lee has said the Security Bureau will keep a close eye on the developments stemming from the tragedy in South Korea. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s John Lee says authorities closely monitoring aftermath of Seoul Halloween crowd crush, ready to offer help to residents in need

  • Chief Executive John Lee expresses ‘profound sorrow over passing of victims’ and says local authorities will provide help to any residents affected by incident
  • Immigration Department says no calls for help yet from any Hongkongers, but is liaising with mainland Chinese officials in city and South Korea

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 12:56pm, 30 Oct, 2022

