Otto Poon, the husband of former justice secretary Teresa Cheng. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Company owned by husband of former Hong Kong justice chief Teresa Cheng fined HK$150 million for competition law breach, in biggest case of its kind
- ATAL Building Services Engineering of Analogue Holdings, set up by Otto Poon, will pay huge penalty after admitting liability in air-conditioning cartel cases
- Firm is one of two accused of price-fixing, market-sharing and bid-rigging, which could have affected air-conditioning projects worth some HK$2 billion
