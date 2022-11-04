Otto Poon, the husband of former justice secretary Teresa Cheng. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Otto Poon, the husband of former justice secretary Teresa Cheng. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Company owned by husband of former Hong Kong justice chief Teresa Cheng fined HK$150 million for competition law breach, in biggest case of its kind

  • ATAL Building Services Engineering of Analogue Holdings, set up by Otto Poon, will pay huge penalty after admitting liability in air-conditioning cartel cases
  • Firm is one of two accused of price-fixing, market-sharing and bid-rigging, which could have affected air-conditioning projects worth some HK$2 billion

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 11:06am, 4 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Otto Poon, the husband of former justice secretary Teresa Cheng. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Otto Poon, the husband of former justice secretary Teresa Cheng. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE