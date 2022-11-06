Several Hongkongers living in the United Kingdom have welcomed the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, but are concerned by the country’s economic woes. Photo: Reuters
Several Hongkongers living in the United Kingdom have welcomed the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, but are concerned by the country’s economic woes. Photo: Reuters
British National (Overseas) passport
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hongkongers in Britain welcome Rishi Sunak as prime minister, but express worry as economic woes bite

  • Immigrants stunned by UK’s political chaos, but some find it inspiring to see ‘democracy in action’
  • Rising cost of food and heating leaves some from Hong Kong concerned their savings will dry up

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Several Hongkongers living in the United Kingdom have welcomed the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, but are concerned by the country’s economic woes. Photo: Reuters
Several Hongkongers living in the United Kingdom have welcomed the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, but are concerned by the country’s economic woes. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE