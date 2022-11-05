The 5th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua/Li Jing
John Lee stresses opportunities in city at high-level mainland forum ahead of Hong Kong’s early entry into free-trade pact
- Chief executive says city remains ‘an advocate of free trade’ at forum in Shanghai ahead of entry into Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
- Hong Kong can add value to pact through its business-friendly environment, sound financial system and low tax regime, he adds
